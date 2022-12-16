Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 2.7 %

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

