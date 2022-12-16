Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Chubb stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

