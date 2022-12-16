Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Position Lessened by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 34.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

CVII stock remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

