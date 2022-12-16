CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.28 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 11,823.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 360,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EOG traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

