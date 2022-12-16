CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $11.66 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.0 %
LLY stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day moving average of $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $338.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
