CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,856 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.44. 188,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,211,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

