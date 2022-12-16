CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,487 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

TAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

