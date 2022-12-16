Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Cielo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.68%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

