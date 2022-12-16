Citigroup Begins Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEAM. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.