Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lessened by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

