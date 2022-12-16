Citigroup Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.79.

ZBH opened at $127.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

