Citigroup Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

