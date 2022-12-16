Citigroup Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $170.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $155.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.