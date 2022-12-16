Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.06. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

