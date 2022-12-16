Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.69

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.69 and traded as high as C$73.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$73.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.79.

In other news, Director John Robert Barnett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. In other news, Director John Robert Barnett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. Also, Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,155,606. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $364,280.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

