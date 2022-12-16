Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Clariant stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

