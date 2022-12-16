Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clariant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

