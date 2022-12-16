Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 289 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCD opened at $271.73 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.