Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of CLIN remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,323. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.
Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,880,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,386,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
Read More
