ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.88 -$38.38 million ($2.28) -8.96 ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 12.40 -$14.41 million ($0.69) -11.93

Volatility & Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orthofix Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.37%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.26%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -9.82% 2.16% 1.58% ClearPoint Neuro -82.40% -36.56% -26.41%

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

