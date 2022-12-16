Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CDRO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

