Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Cognex Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

