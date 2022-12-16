Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

CTSH traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

