Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of UTF opened at $24.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $457,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
