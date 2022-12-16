Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares — Dividend of $0.27

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $13.10 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.