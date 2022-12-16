Coin98 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.81 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Coin98 has a market cap of $42.44 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.01406667 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008984 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.58 or 0.01678168 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.