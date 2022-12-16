Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.74.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 86,721 shares of company stock worth $4,916,592 and sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.