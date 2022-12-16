Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Purchases $53,320.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
Shares of CBAN stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
