Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Purchases $53,320.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

