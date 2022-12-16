Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 199 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

