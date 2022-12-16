Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 210 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

