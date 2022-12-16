Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,540,000 after buying an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $985,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.78. 61,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,855. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

