Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,001. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

