Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1,415.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,528 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,304,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

