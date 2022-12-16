Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $853,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSX traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $100.09. 9,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,627. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.