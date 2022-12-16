Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $973,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $261.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

