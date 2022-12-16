Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

