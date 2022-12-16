Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

