Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.12. 46,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,765. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

