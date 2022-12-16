Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,759,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.