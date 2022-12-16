Comparing NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

DS Smith has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DS Smith and NN Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $9.84 billion 0.55 $380.38 million N/A N/A NN Group $25.36 billion 0.51 $3.90 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than DS Smith.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DS Smith and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 2 2 0 2.50 NN Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

NN Group has a consensus price target of $50.72, suggesting a potential upside of 132.93%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than DS Smith.

Summary

NN Group beats DS Smith on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Smith

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, and coffee cups and plastics recycling, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials, specialty papers, and kraft liners, as well as related technical and supply chain services. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NN Group

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.