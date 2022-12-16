Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.36

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.18. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 19,196 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

