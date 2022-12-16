Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $52.78 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Conflux has a market cap of $52.78 million and $4.25 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00403329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00858826 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00102383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00608960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00284046 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02660011 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,657,447.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

