Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0598

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $6,661.44 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

