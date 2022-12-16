Contrasting ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ePlus and Climb Global Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 0 0 0 N/A Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

ePlus has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ePlus and Climb Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.82 billion 0.64 $105.60 million $3.80 11.37 Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.50 $9.20 million $2.52 12.56

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. ePlus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Climb Global Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ePlus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 5.35% 15.14% 8.04% Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09%

Summary

ePlus beats Climb Global Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. The Financing segment engages in financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting, management, and disposal of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

