Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 22,240,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Scientific by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,342,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.24. 59,576,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,270. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 0.11 and a 12 month high of 11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.54.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

