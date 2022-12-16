Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Core Scientific Stock Down 34.7 %

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,025. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

