Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 933,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,369. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.