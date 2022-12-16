Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

COST stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.11. 11,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,291. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

