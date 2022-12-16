Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,877,000 after buying an additional 159,913 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,503,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

