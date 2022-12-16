Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,503,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

